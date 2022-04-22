Expect congestion if driving near the Anjou, Turcot or Saint-Pierre interchanges

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.

