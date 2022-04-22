Expect congestion if driving near the Anjou, Turcot or Saint-Pierre interchanges

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should not that the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) near the Anjou interchange, the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) and the Saint-Pierre Interchange will be congested as major roadwork is planned.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) eastbound between the Langelier Blvd. exit (78) and the Anjou Interchange.

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) westbound between the Highway 25 North exit (80-N) and the Langelier Blvd. entrance.

Highway 40 closures from April 22 to 24, 2022.

As a result, the following are default closures until 2 p.m. on Sunday:

The Champ-d'Eau entrance.

The Metropolitan Blvd. East service road between des Halles Ave. and des Galeries-d'Anjou Blvd.

The service road between the interchange and du Champ-d'Eau St.

The Louis-H.-La Fontaine Blvd. ramp to the Metropolitan West service road.

In the Anjou interchange, the Metropolitan east ramps to Highway 25 north/Laval and Highway 25 south.

The Highway 25 North and South ramps the Metropolitan West.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) AND TUNNEL

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In the Turcot interchange, the Highway 20 ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east (downtown).

The Ville-Marie Expressway R-136 eastbound between the Atwater Ave. exit (2) and the entrance to de la Cathédrale and Notre-Dame streets in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

Ville-Marie tunnel closures from April 22 to 25, 2022.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 20 eastbound ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 westbound / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.

The following are partial closures as of 11 p.m.:

One of three lanes on Highway 20 eastbound between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.

For the week of April 25 to 29, one of two lanes will remain closed on the ramp leading from Highway 20 east to Route 138 west.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE AND HIGHWAY 10 EAST

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

At the end of the bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes (left and centre) will be closed.

In Brossard on Highway 10 eastbound, two of four lanes (right and centre) between the end of the bridge and Pelletier Blvd.

HIGHWAY 30 / MADELEINE-PARENT BRIDGE

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, the following closures will be in effect:

Highway 30 eastbound between exit 13 (A-30 west) and the Route-236 entrance (at km 22), including the Madeleine-Parent Bridge, spanning the Beauharnois Canal.

Highway 30 westbound between exit 22 (R-236, chemin Saint-Louis, Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois) and Highway 530, including the Madeleine-Parent Bridge.

The following are default closures:

Highway 530 east, at exit 9 (Pie-XII Boulevard, Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague).

The Canal Rd. entrance for Highway 30 east.

EXPECTED CLOSURES

In Candiac, one of two lanes on Highway 15 will be closed in both directions at the Montcalm overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

In Montreal (Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie borough), one lane will be open on Sherbrooke St. between de Bordeaux St. and De Lorimier Ave., from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, Île Notre-Dame (except for the Casino via the Concorde Bridge) will not be accessible on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For detours and more information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.