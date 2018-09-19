

CTV Montreal





Commuters on the Deux-Montagnes train line took to the streets Wednesday, saying they’ve had enough of disrupted service on the current line.

Earlier this year EXO, formerly the AMT, cut service to the line on weekends, and then one of the two rail lines was shut down. After that, daily service stopped linking downtown with the suburbs.

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Caisse de Depot, which is overseeing the construction of the REM, to express their frustration with the number of services cut and to also protest what’s upcoming.

Starting in 2020, commuters will lose service between the Du Ruisseau station in St. Laurent, and Central station downtown.

According to some demonstrators that change will last for about four years.

Alternative modes of transportation have been arranged by the REM, like additional buses to take people from the train station to the metro.

The Deux-Montagnes train line is the network’s busiest line, with 30,000 people using it every day.

Construction for the REM has already started in some areas, but is long overdue for some commuters, especially in the West Island.

In total, the project will cost $6.3 billion dollars, and all 26 stations are expected to be operating by 2023.