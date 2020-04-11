MONTREAL -- There might not be any hockey at the moment, but that doesn't mean Michel Lacroix is done announcing the night's stars.

The Montreal Canadiens in-game announcer took to social media over the past few days to take some requests. Fans sent requests and Lacroix used his famous voice to announce them as the game's first star, scorer of a goal, or in some naughty cases, chide them for taking a penalty.

Some fans also got a heartfelt message.

The NHL suspended its season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No date for a possible return has been given.