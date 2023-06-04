Evacuations in Val-d'Or, Que. due to nearby forest fires, poor air quality

The City of Val-d'Or in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue region announced an emergency evacuation of several areas Saturday evening due to two nearby forest fires.

The regions concerned are Louvicourt and the lakes Wyeth, Gueguen, Matchi-Manitou and Villebon.

Quebec's forest fire watch (SOPFEU) says no blazes are currently threatening the urban centre of Val-d'Or. However, citizens were advised to stay home with the windows closed until 9 a.m. on Sunday due to poor air quality.

Meanwhile, forest fires have stabilized further north in Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Sept-Îles.

Residents of the town Chapais could return to their homes at noon on Saturday.

This weekend, 200 military personnel will report to Quebec's Côte-Nord region to lend a hand.

At a press conference Saturday morning, Sept-Îles mayor Steeve Beaupré said no further evacuations were planned for the municipality in the short term.

However, an early warning has been issued for the Sainte-Famille area north of rue Comeau, between des Montagnais Boulevard and Holliday Street.

The evacuation order for the Plages and Moisie sectors is also maintained.

To date, 5,000 people have been evacuated from Sept-Îles.

An additional 3,000 citizens will be asked to leave their homes if the Sainte-Famille district has to be evacuated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2023.