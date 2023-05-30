Amid hot, dry weather, Quebec forest fire prevention group on high alert

Quebec's forest fire prevention agency is maintaining a high alert and says the current weather is a cause for concern.

The province on Sunday ordered a ban on open fires and the agency, known as SOPFEU, says that ban will be maintained for the time being.

Fire information officer Melanie Morin says after a wet, rainy start to the season, the danger index was at "high" for the past two weeks and is now at "extreme," where it is expected to remain until at least the end of the week.

She says a high pressure system over the province is causing very warm and dry weather, and it's making the province's forests vulnerable to wildfires.

Multiple wildfires are burning across the country, notably in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Alberta and British Columbia.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were nine active fires in Quebec.

Since the beginning of the season, authorities have detected 194 fires that have burned about 318 hectares.

The 10-year average for the same time period is 188 fires burning an area of about 185 hectares.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.