Forest fires in Northern Quebec: Another 2,000 evacuated from their homes

The 2,000 residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Northern Quebec received a mandatory evacuation notice Friday evening due to forest fires.

The municipality advised any citizens who could not seek refuge with relatives to head for the arena in Senneterre, a municipality 88 km southward.

A little further north, some 1,000 residents of Chapais learned on Friday that they would have to wait at least another day before returning home.

In Sept-Îles, where a state of emergency was declared Friday morning, an evacuation order was issued to residents of the Plages and Moisie sectors. The notice affected some 5,000 residents.

Mayor Isabelle Lessard is scheduled to give an update on the situation at a press conference Saturday at 9 am.

At a press conference early Friday evening, Mayor Steeve Beaupré and emergency measures coordinator Denis Clements said other residents should prepare to leave at any time.

This advisory, aimed at people living in the Sainte-Famille area north of Comeau Street (between Des Montagnais Boulevard and Holliday Street), was still in effect Saturday morning.

Residents here are advised to prepare their suitcases and a 72-hour emergency kit in advance so they can leave the area quickly if necessary.

"This is an early warning. Be prepared. Prepare for any eventuality," said Mayor Beaupré.

Shelters were opened in the Port-Cartier, Baie-Comeau and Forestville municipalities.

Quebec's forest fire watch (SOPFEU) reported 135 active fires in the province Saturday morning, with around 100 of them considered out of control.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel has asked the Canadian army for reinforcements.

"I've just contacted the federal government to get help from the Canadian Armed Forces for the forest fire situation. We have a great collaboration and we're doing everything we can to help the people of the North Shore," Bonnardel wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Je viens de communiquer avec le gouvernement fédéral afin d’obtenir de l’aide des forces armées canadiennes pour la situation des feux de forêt. On a une très belle collaboration et on fait tout en notre pouvoir pour aider les gens de la Côte-Nord. — François Bonnardel (@fbonnardelCAQ) June 2, 2023

The federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair, indicated on social media that he had received the request for federal assistance.

He said the government was working "to identify appropriate federal resources."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2023.