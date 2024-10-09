The Council of Ministers dismisses the CEO of the CISSS de la Côte-Nord

In the wake of persistent problems in the Côte-Nord health network, the Council of Ministers has indicated that it has dismissed Manon Asselin, President and CEO of the Côte-Nord CISSS.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, the ministry said that "a change in the governance of the CISSS de la Côte-Nord will enable us to meet the challenges of health and social services in the region."

The cabinet is not blaming Asselin for all the health problems on the Côte-Nord and recognises that this is not a solution in itself, an anonymous source familiar with the matter told The Canadian Press. The decision is based on shortcomings in governance that were identified during visits by members of the government.

The ministry has also announced that Ginette Côté's duties as president and independent member of the board of directors of the CISSS de la Côte-Nord will come to an end on October 10.

This summer, the situation on the Côte-Nord escalated to the point where interruptions to health services sometimes put the population at risk. A group of around twenty doctors and department heads from the region made this statement in a letter to the media.

The CISSS's deputy CEO, Nathalie Castilloux, will act as interim CEO until the Ministry of Health appoints a new person to head the CISSS de la Côte-Nord.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 9, 2024.