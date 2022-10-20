Eric Girard handed English relations file, advocate celebrates 'major first step'
Premier Francois Legault has named Eric Girard Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, a move hailed by advocates as “a major first step” to repairing divisions in a post-Bill 96 province.
It’s a role Girard pledged to fulfill “with honesty and justice” during Thursday’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly’s Salon rouge, before crossing the room to sit with other newly-appointed ministers – some new to their files, others returning for another mandate.
The Legault administration had lost the trust of some English-speaking communities following its flagship overhaul to the French language charter -- a reaction to statistics suggesting French is slowly declining as a language spoken at home.
The law, which has implications across nearly every sector, limits English CEGEP admissions, gives new powers to Quebec's French language watchdog, and sets a time limit on immigrants to learn French before they must use it to interact with government services. Certain provisions have already been struck down in the courts, and there are other legal challenges underway.
That’s the playing field Girard, who voted in favour of the bill, will need to navigate in the four years to come. One prominent English-speakers’ advocate has already said publically she believes he’s a good fit for the role.
“We are pleased that Premier François Legault has heard our request for a dedicated minister, and we look forward to a fresh start in relations between our English-speaking community and the Quebec government,” said Eva Ludvig, president of the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGNA) in a Thursday release to media.
“This appointment is a major first step in ensuring the concerns of English-speaking Quebecers are heard.”
Quebec Premier Francois Legault thanks his new cabinet after they were sworn in, during a ceremony at the Quebec Legislature, in Quebec City, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Girard was also re-awarded the finance file. He holds economics degrees from UQAM and McGill, and spent several years as an economist at the Bank of Canada before moving to National Bank. He was also a board member and executive committee member at the CHU Saint-Justine Foundation.
“While the details of the minister’s mandate are not yet known, we hope that Minister Girard will take the time to connect with our community and that he will help build bridges with other ministers and ministries, so that our community can further engage with our government on the issues that matter to English-speaking Quebecers,” said Ludvig.
Despite accusations that he has sowed divisions between English and French speakers in Quebec, Premier Legault has repeatedly promised to govern for “all Quebecers.”
He delivered a moment of his closing speech in English.
“The vitality of French in Quebec is everyone’s business. Our goal is not to take away your rights or services,” he said.
“We are proud of these rights and services,” he added, vowing to protect those rights. “Our goal is really to preserve French.”
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
Rampage began when 15-year-old boy shot his brother: North Carolina police
Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday.
Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
'This is war': Newly released court documents show police concerns over Coutts, Alta., protest
Portions of court documents unsealed today related to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.
Toronto
-
Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
-
'We are forever crushed': Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting remembered as heroes at joint funeral
The two officers gunned down in an Innisfil home last week are being remembered as heroes at a joint funeral in Barrie today.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
-
More than 10,000 P.E.I. households still struggling to access Fiona aid
The long lineups are gone, but many people in Prince Edward Island are still facing challenges getting aid from the Canadian Red Cross following post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month
Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.
London
-
'It takes a lot for a woman to come forward': Woman’s advocacy group hopes case review will lead to more police reforms
London’s top cop says he’s satisfied two sexual assault investigations involving hockey players were conducted appropriately. The cases were reviewed after the victim claimed police discouraged her from pressing charges.
-
Swabbing cheeks to save lives: Stem cell drive held in London
Most of us are familiar with blood drives, but a stem cell drive was being held in London Thursday evening.
-
Grand ghosts uncovers century old mystery
Just in time for Halloween, the Grand Theatre’s latest production takes a spooky but entertaining look at some haunting local folklore.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother
The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.
-
No agreement for volunteer firefighters in Sudbury
The union representing volunteer firefighters in Greater Sudbury say they are still far from a deal three years after bargaining began.
-
Initiative aims to stop verbal abuse of young hockey referees
Hockey referees ages 18 and younger across the north are wearing a green armband over their uniforms. It's a part of the 'Green Arm Band' initiative that aims to prevent verbal abuse of young refs by players, parents and coaches.
Calgary
-
'How do you sleep?': Family of teen in ICU after hit-and-run call on driver to come forward
Brandon Thomas is still asleep in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46 Street N.W. shortly after 7 p.m.
-
Calgary Heritage MP Bob Benzen to ring in new year with return to private life
Bob Benzen announced via social media and a release to news outlets on Thursday that he intends to step away from the House of Commons as of Dec. 31.
-
Missing Penhold, Alta., woman found safe: RCMP
The RCMP asked the public for help finding Nelah Rothwell, 20, on Monday night, saying the resident of nearby Penhold, Alta., hadn’t been seen since that morning.
Kitchener
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
University of Guelph says “limited information” accessed during Sept. cyber attack
The University of Guelph has released new details about its Sept. 11 cyber attack, saying “limited information has been compromised.”
-
Uncontested election races in some Waterloo region communities
The municipal election is only a few days away, but some voters may not have much choice as some races are over before they started like in Wellesley and North Dumfries Township.
Vancouver
-
More seniors in care getting antidepressant and antipsychotic medications
Anna Van Blankenstein lost her husband, Louis, earlier this year, but she lost the person she knew before that. Unbeknownst to her, he had been placed on antipsychotic medication.
-
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
-
NDP not releasing names of executives who decided B.C.'s next premier
The vote to disqualify David Eby's sole opponent from the B.C. NDP leadership race came down to a few dozen party executives, whose names – for the most part – are not publicly available.
Edmonton
-
Emergency crews on scene of fatal rollover on Gateway Boulevard
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.
-
Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is promising rocky times ahead as she reorganizes the entire governance structure of provincial health services before the end of January.
-
Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'
The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.
Windsor
-
'Bricks are falling and hitting our house': Neighbour fears for safety months after Walkerville fire
A Windsor resident on Lincoln Road is fearful for her safety following a fire next door last July.
-
Council candidate standing by brownface costume
A candidate running for a seat at Chatham’s council table is defending a Halloween costume he wore in 2007 that some have labelled as offensive.
-
Chatham-Kent mayor’s race features challengers offering 'change' from incumbent Canniff
From shoreline flooding to an explosion that rocked the town of Wheatley, it’s been a tough four years at the helm of Chatham-Kent for incumbent mayor Darrin Canniff.
Regina
-
Emergency crews, coroner, on scene at Wascana Park
Emergency crews are on scene at Wascana Park for a report of someone being pulled from the water.
-
Here's how much Regina's curbside waste service adjustment could cost households
Regina residents are one step closer to paying all garbage, recycling and new food and yard waste fees on their utility bills as a user-based system.
-
Future of Regina's central library discussed on final day of catalyst committee consultations
Regina residents had a chance to voice their opinions about the future of the Regina Public Library’s (RPL) central branch at a City of Regina public consultation session on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
-
Not masking indoors? 'Time to start again,' Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board will introduce new police chief on Friday
The Ottawa Police Services Board will introduce a new chief for the Ottawa Police Service on Friday, three days before a new council is elected.
Saskatoon
-
Ditch the decorative contact lenses for Halloween, Sask. optometrists advise
With Halloween around the corner, the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists (SAO) is warning people about the health dangers of decorative contact lenses.
-
'It’s special': La Loche fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
-
Saskatoon police looks to double body worn camera use
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking to expand its use of body worn cameras, six months after its initial pilot launch.