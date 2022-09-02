Lawyer challenging Bill 96 asks Quebec to suspend language law over 'uncertainty, confusion' it's creating
Quebec's controversial new language law should be temporarily suspended because it's causing so much "uncertainty, confusion and tension" among the population, says a lawyer who is challenging the law in court.
Julius Grey, a Montreal-based expert in constitutional law, wrote an open letter to the government on Thursday requesting that the Act Respecting French, the Official and Common language of Quebec, commonly referred to as Bill 96, be suspended to "repair the obvious deficiencies in the law as adopted."
The legislation was adopted in June and parts of it have already been struck down by the court. Last month, in the first defeat of Bill 96, Quebec Superior Court Justice Chantal Corriveau ruled sections of the bill that required corporations to pay a certified translator to produce French versions of legal documents violated the rights of English-speaking organizations to access justice.
The judge ordered that the two articles be stayed until the case can be heard on its merits, likely in November. The English Montreal School Board has also launched its own legal challenge in court.
Grey said in his letter that his clients are requesting that he file a legal challenge against Bill 96 to ask the court whether Bill 96 is valid under the law as it stands.
"Given the context of the adoption of this law — in a time of pandemic and without consultation with affected groups — it is important for Quebec to have a discussion on its content," Grey wrote in the letter addressed to Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for the French language.
"Quebecers do not want to suffer and bear the costs of an inevitable years-long court debate about the validity of a law that affects many areas of their lives. We hope you will understand that in order to have a reasoned discussion, it is necessary to verify the validity of the law before implementing it. By all accounts, Bill 96 has a significant impact on the lives of Quebecers and many sectors of our society and therefore deserves special attention."
Grey raised several legal questions surrounding the new law that he argues haven't been given proper constitutional consideration before it was passed in the National Assembly, including questions about the government's use of the notwithstanding clause, access to justice for English-speaking litigants, and privacy considerations surrounding the search-and-seizure powers of the province's language watchdog, the Office québécois de la langue française.
- Listen on CJAD 800: Human rights lawyer Julius Grey's letter to the government regarding Bill 96
MORE THAN 150 CEOs WANT BILL 96 TO BE SUSPENDED
Grey said he stands behind a group of more than 150 CEOs and business executives who have also signed another open letter that called for Bill 96 to be suspended. The business leaders wrote that they fear the law will push people who may be interested in working in Quebec to look elsewhere when the province is in the middle of a labour shortage.
The new law now applies certain provisions of the language charter onto companies with 25 or more employees, when previously, the bar was set at businesses with 50 or more staff. Bill 96 also requires new immigrants — whom businesses are keen to recruit — to learn French and to receive government services exclusively in French in six months, which some experts say is unrealistic.
The authors of the letter say this will only hurt the Quebec economy at a particularly fragile time.
"If the best and brightest innovators, technologists, and business builders gravitate to Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Halifax instead of Montreal and Quebec City, it will do permanent damage to our province’s economic prosperity. This is already happening, but it’s not too late to change course," said the letter, spearheaded by the Council of Canadian Innovators.
Some of the signatories of the letter include Louis Tetu, CEO of Quebec City-based software company Coveo, which employs more than 700 people; Eric Boyko, CEO of Stingray, which owns several music television channels and more than 100 radio stations; and Antoine Amiel, CEO of glasses retailer New Look.
- Listen on CJAD 800: 150 Quebec businesses wrote an open letter to form opposition against Bill 96
'THEY WILL HAVE TIME TO ADJUST': LEGAULT
Legault, who is seeking another term as premier during the Quebec election, defended the bill this week as a "balanced" law that is crucial to protect the use of French in North America. When asked about the concerns raised by several business leaders in the province, he said there will be a three-year transition period for them.
"They'll have the time to adjust," he said Wednesday. "It's important to have the two objectives: yes, create wealth, but yes, also protect French."
Meanwhile, the fallout from the passing of Bill 96 continues this week as contracts for home sales in Quebec must be in French.
The new rule came into effect Thursday, which means it applies to all Quebecers, even in circumstances where English-speaking sellers are working with English-speaking buyers.
Lorena Lopez Gonzalez, a Montreal-based notary, said the new rule will hurt anglophones with more costs and more delays, with prices of translation ranging from $400 to $1,200.
It's important for clients to know what they're agreeing to, but now it might come at a cost, she said.
"They're not buying a pair of jeans," she said. "We are talking about contracts of hundreds of thousands of dollars."
The updated language law also means birth and death certificates must be written in French as well.
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
Should Canada forgive student loans?
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.
B.C. filmmaker killed during altercation with neighbour, RCMP say
Local filmmaker Manbir 'Mani' Amar has been identified as the man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week.
At least 8 Russian businessmen have died in apparent suicide or accidents in just 6 months
At least eight prominent Russian businessmen have reportedly died by suicide or in as yet unexplained accidents since late January, with six of them associated with Russia's two largest energy companies.
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP
Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.
Toronto
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going over 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario senior loses LTC bed due to 'medical absence' rule passed during pandemic
A Richmond Hill senior recovering from a stroke and who lives with dementia has lost her long-term care bed and has been forced back onto the waiting list to re-apply for a room in the system during a hospital stay.
-
Ontario's science table members would have advised against scrapping COVID isolation
Members of Ontario's outgoing science table say they would have advised against the province's decision to scrap COVID-19 isolation requirements if they were consulted on the move.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic provinces are expected to submit carbon-pricing plans to Ottawa Friday
Friday is the deadline for the four Atlantic provinces to submit their plans to the federal government on how they will price carbon pollution.
-
Police looking for dashcam video related to homicide in East Preston, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP is looking for dashcam video related to an ongoing homicide investigation in East Preston, N.S.
-
Two in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following crash on N.S. highway
Two people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Friday morning.
London
-
Sentencing hearing for body in freezer case
The sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing and stuffing a body in a freezer got underway Friday in St. Thomas. In June, Chad Reu-Waters, 48, was found not guilty of first degree murder but guilty of the lesser charge of second degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of Ashley Pereira.
-
Are your child's non-COVID vaccines up to date before school starts?
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is working to make sure local students are up to date with vaccinations and have handed in the records to prove it.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Hail, thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said Friday.
-
Kirkland Lake teens charged with aggravated assault
After several violent incidents involving teens in northern Ontario this summer, police say two 16-year-olds from Kirkland Lake have been charged after an assault left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
Calgary
-
Job action at Calgary Courts Centre sees legal aid lawyers on the picket line
Disgruntled legal aid lawyers, who have already begun to refuse certain cases in Alberta, stepped up their fight against the provincial government on Friday.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
Crews battle house fire in Ogden, Beltline balcony fire
The Calgary Fire Department battled two separate fires just hours apart on Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
Fallout from WRDSB cyber hack continues as students prepare to head back to school
With four days to go until the start of the school year, most students at Waterloo Region District School Board don’t know who their teachers will be and some won’t be able to catch the bus on the first day of school.
-
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
More than a year after losing their home to fire, an Oxford County family is still waiting to rebuild. They say they’re facing an unexpected delay because of an oil leak on a neighbouring piece of land and it's up to their township to help them get their lives back.
-
Plane crashes near Guelph airport runway
An investigation is ongoing following a crash involving an airplane at Guelph Airpark.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver's housing market sees quiet summer, real estate board says
The latest statistics from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver released Friday revealed the region's housing market continued to see a quiet summer season through August.
-
'A true trailblazer': Filmmaker killed in Surrey was anti-gang advocate
A man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a fierce anti-gang advocate.
-
Suspect who broke into helicopter hangar, stole $30K in gear identified: B.C. RCMP
B.C. Mounties say they've identified a suspect connected to a theft at a helicopter hangar last month.
Edmonton
-
No charges to be laid against Alta. Mountie who put others at 'unnecessary risk' during pursuit that preceded fatal crash: ASIRT
Alberta’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into a 2018 crash that saw a bystander killed after a police pursuit.
-
3 children hospitalized after fire in north Edmonton
Three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in north Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
More cracks found along Valley Line LRT: TransEd
More cracks have been uncovered along Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT, three weeks after it was announced the project would be delayed indefinitely.
Windsor
-
What's open, what's closed Labour Day in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
As summer vacation comes to an end, there are a number of closures to look out for in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Labour Day.
-
Fifth suspect wanted after assaults posted to social media: Windsor police
Windsor police have identified a fifth suspect wanted in connection with two alleged assaults that were posted to social media earlier this week.
-
Essex County OPP investigate sexual assault in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP is investigating a sexual assault after a victim jogging in the Lakeshore area was confronted by a strange man.
Regina
-
Here's how the number of cannabis retailers compares to liquor stores in Saskatchewan
Almost four years into legalization, the number of cannabis retailers in Saskatchewan’s hub cities is almost on par with the number of liquor stores.
-
-
93 year temperature record broken in Regina Thursday
Regina broke a 93 year temperature record on Thursday, climbing to a high of 35.6 degrees, edging out the old record of 35.0 set in 1929, according to a weather summary from Environment Canada.
Ottawa
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital temporarily closing ER Saturday night
An Eastern Ontario hospital is temporarily closing its emergency department this Saturday night due to staffing shortages.
-
Claridge cancels planned Hintonburg highrise
A planned highrise condo tower that would have redefined the Hintonburg skyline has been cancelled.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
The board of a Saskatchewan Bible camp says it has been "looking extensively" into an exorcism that allegedly occurred in mid-July where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Downtown event centre and entertainment district a 'legacy project' for Saskatoon
The idea of an arena in Saskatoon's downtown area has a lot of people in the city excited.