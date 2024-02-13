MONTREAL
    • Environmental group raises mercury concerns in tooth fillings

    They're known as "silver tooth fillings" and once again, they're under scrutiny.

    Starting next year, the European Union is banning mercury-filled dental material and some say Canada should follow suit.

    "Canada has done some really amazing work taking mercury out of lightbulbs, switches, thermometers. If they can ban it in that use, what the hell are they allowing it in our mouths still?" said Beatrice Olivastri, CEO of Friends of the Earth Canada in an interview.

