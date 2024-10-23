Environmental activists who climbed the Jacques Cartier Bridge charged
The two environmental activists who climbed to the top of the Jacques Cartier Bridge early on Tuesday morning in Montreal have been charged with mischief and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Olivier Huard and Jacob Pirro were due to appear in court later on Wednesday, along with a third protester. Michèle Lavoie faces a single mischief charge of “preventing, interrupting or interfering with a person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property” over $5,000.
The two environmental activists climbed to the top of the Montreal bridge early on Tuesday as part of a demonstration to fight climate change. Police then closed one of the main entrances to the island for several hours at the height of the morning rush hour.
The Last Generation Canada group and the Antigone collective claimed responsibility for the operation.
The demonstrators were demanding an end to the extraction of fossil fuels and denouncing the government's inaction in the fight against climate change.
The demonstrators unfurled a red banner at the top of the bridge reading “Oil is killing us.”
The groups said the three activists had been detained overnight and urged their supporters to gather outside the courthouse on Wednesday for their appearance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 23, 2024.
