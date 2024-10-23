Number of Quebecers with cancer waiting for surgery reaches new high

The number of patients waiting for cancer surgeries recently hit a new high in Quebec and the opposition accused the provincial health minister of dodging questions on the issue at the National Assembly Wednesday.

On the province's dashboard, the number of Quebecers waiting for cancer surgery is now up 55 per cent from before the pandemic. New data shows more doctors are leaving to work in Ontario.

According to a report by La Presse, there are more than 10,000 patients waiting more than a year for treatment. It's putting pressure on Health Minister Christian Dubé, who was forced to answer in a heated session at the Quebec legislature.

But when questioned by journalists, he said he'll comment at the right moment. Reporters pressed him further, asking if now was the right time.

"It is," he responded, before walking away.

"If that's the way the CAQ government is going to act now, hide behind bureaucrats and only answer during question period, that was one of our initial fears," said the Quebec Liberals' health critic, André Fortin.

"Then, when it doesn't work, Santé Québec takes the blame and answers for the minister. That's unacceptable," said Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Making matters worse, new numbers from Ontario's college of physicians show just how many Quebec-trained doctors are heading there.

Out of nearly 35,000 in the province, 2,300 of them, or 6.8 per cent, are Quebec university graduates.

Most of those are medical specialists. And of those leaving, nearly three quarters got their medical degrees at McGill University.

"There is a lack of doctors throughout Quebec and what do we do? We give them an education, a higher education here so they can serve Ontarians. It makes no sense," said Joël Arsenault, the PQ's health critic.

"They are going and advertising in the parking lots in the region. You'll see their pamphlets and their flyers in the windshields of the employee parking lots," added Fortin.

"They are not hiding the fact that they are trying to attract our nurses."

The Liberal MNA calls the situation an across-the-board failure.

"I hope the premier is looking at his minister and looking at the results and saying 'Hey, we need to shake this up because you're not delivering on what I promised Quebecers,'" Fortin said.

By the end of 2024, Quebec's goal is to have fewer than 2,500 people waiting more than a year for surgery. It's currently around 3,100 with just two months to go.