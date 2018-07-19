Environmental activists arrested after climbing Olympic tower for pipeline protest
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:39PM EDT
Activists from Greenpeace climbed Montreal's Olympic tower Thursday morning to show their opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline.
The activists began climbing the tower around 7 a.m. and after an hour and a half unfurled a banner reading "Stop pipelines. Don't dirty our money."
Earlier this year the federal government agreed to buy the pipeline for $4.5 billion so that oil from Alberta can be transported to the pacific coast and sent to refineries.
Spokesperson Loujain Kurdi called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse that decision.
"Climate leaders do not build pipelines and we are urging him not to invest this sum. Furthermore his own youth council two days ago also asked him to hold the investment as they were deeply disappointed by his decision," said Kurdi.
Montreal police observed the climbers from the ground and arrested all three, along with four other protesters, for mischief once they descended.
During the protest police prevented people from getting close to the stadium, and the funicular which runs up the tower was halted.
Latest Montreal News
- In wake of recent drownings, Lifesaving Society urges boaters to wear lifejackets
- Montreal's first cannabis shop will open this fall in Saint-Hubert Plaza
- Santropol Roulant's new elevator gives wheelchair users access to rooftop garden
- SQ officer guilty of dangerous driving causing death of five-year-old
- Body of second fisherman recovered from Lac St. Louis