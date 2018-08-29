

CTV Montreal





The morning after a powerful storm hit Montreal, power crews are still working to restore electricity to nearly 15,000 customers in Montreal and on the South Shore.

Strong winds knocked over trees, downing power lines in areas on and off the island as the thunderstorm made its way over Southern Quebec around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In Laval, a Hydro transformer was captured on film when it exploded during the storm.

The wind gusts reached speeds of up to 100 km/h, according to data taken at Trudeau Airport.

The storm did further damage in St. Leonard where, according to a witness, the roof of a low-rise apartment building on Valdombre St. was torn off. However, no one was injured.

Firefighters said that they received more than triple the number of calls they'd get on an average night.

Urgences-Sante, on their end, responded to a handful of calls from people with minor injuries caused by falling branches, including a cyclist who was struck in Senneville.

At the storm's peak, 135,000 customers were without power in the Greater Montreal area.

In Saint-Julien, near Thetford-Mines, a house was literally razed to the ground by the wind force.

Trees snapped and caused extensive damage to one mobile home on 3e Rang Ouest. Wind gusts in the area also uprooted hundreds of trees.

Residents in Chaudiere-Appalaches murmured about the possibility of a tornado, based on the way the winds were pushing debris around.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada analysts determined that Saint-Julien was, in fact, hit by a tornado on Wednesday night.

Watch video captured from the scene below: