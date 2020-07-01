MONTREAL -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Montreal and the region with warm, humid air settling over the area.

“The combined values of temperature and humidity will give humidex values that will reach 40,” Environment Canada says.

The heat is expected hit the Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Chateauguay areas and taper off in the evening as precipitation arrives.

During a heat wave, residents are reminded to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool area.