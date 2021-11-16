MONTREAL -- Ensemble Montréal is set to reveal its new leader now that former mayor Denis Coderre has stepped down.

The announcement is expected to take place Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The 58-year-old announced last week that he was quitting politics after losing to Valérie Plante in the municipal election on Nov. 7.

He made the decision to step down after a closed-door meeting with his team at Casa d'Italia, a community centre on Jean-Talon Street.

"I gave 40 years of my life. I took time for me to reflect. It was pretty hard," he said, adding he plans to "do something else," but did not elaborate on what that meant. "After 40 years of public life, 12 election campaigns, 16 years in Ottawa, [then] mayor. We contributed to the rebirth of Montreal after all this corrupt situation at the time... What I'm really proud of is this team."

Coderre came in second during this year's municipal mayoral election, receiving 37.97 per cent (158,751) of the vote.

Incumbent mayor Valérie Plante had 52.14 per cent (217,986) of the vote, acccording to Élections Montréal.

The election loss was a difficult one, Coderre admitted, leading him to realize now is the "right time" to leave.

"I want to take care of my kids, I want to take care of me, my senior parents," he said.