MONTREAL -- Canada's Commissioner of Official Languages may have to intervene to determine whether the publication of an investigative report into former Governor General Julie Payette violated the law.

Conservative Senator Claude Carignan wrote to Commissioner Raymond Theberge earlier this month to file a complaint over the reporter, which was published in English only.

Carignan called the lack of a French version a clear contravention of the Official Languages Act. He said the unilingual document was especially worrisome due to it being released by the Privy Council Office, which is part of the Prime Minister's ministry.

Journalists who asked for a French copy when the report came out at the end of January were told the document only existed in English. It was translated into French more than a week later.