MONTREAL -- The Quebec government released an English version of its COVID-19 self-care guide Monday.

The French guide is also available on the government's website.

The guide is meant to help Quebecers make wise decisions regarding their health during the pandemic, and gives tips on how to best protect themselves.

The guide in full is posted below.

It includes information on virus transmission, symptoms, health advice at home and in the workplace and medical treatment for all ages.

There is also a medical record form that can be printed, filled out and brought to a health-care professional during a medical appointment.

A paper version of the guide can be ordered in French and English on the government's site.

The coronavirus helpline is open for general information at 1-877-644-4545.