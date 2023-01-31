Energy minister may accept less than half of projects over Hydro concerns

Quebec Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon responds to the Opposition after he tabled a legislation on Hydro Quebec, at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Economy and Innovation Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon responds to the Opposition after he tabled a legislation on Hydro Quebec, at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover

Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon