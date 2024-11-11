Employers lock out longshore workers in Montreal after contract offer rejected

MONTREAL
    The employers association at the Port of Montreal locked out nearly 1,200 longshore workers, bringing a halt to traffic at the port. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Graham Hughes) The employers association at the Port of Montreal locked out nearly 1,200 longshore workers, bringing a halt to traffic at the port. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Graham Hughes)
    The employers association at the Port of Montreal locked out nearly 1,200 longshore workers Sunday night, bringing a halt to traffic at the port.

    The Maritime Employers Association is calling on federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon to intervene in the dispute to resolve the impasse at Canada's second-biggest port.

    The employers association said it initiated the lock out at 9 p.m. on Sunday night after the unionized workers voted to reject a contract offer tabled last week.

    A spokesman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says members voted 99.7 per cent to reject the proposal.

    The workers have been without a collective agreement since Dec. 31, 2023.

    The union has said it will accept the same wage increases that were granted to its counterparts in Halifax or Vancouver — 20 per cent over four years.

    It is also concerned with scheduling and work-life balance.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2024. 

