Emergency measures announced as cold snap threatens Montreal's homeless
A person sleeps outdoors in Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 5:08PM EST
The return of cold weather after last week’s warm stretch is putting the health of Montreal’s homeless at risk, but the city and several organizations said they’re implementing preventative measures.
The CIUSSS and the City of Montreal said their goal is to mobilize so no homeless person is forced to spend a night outside in the cold.
An emergency shelter will be set up to meet daily demand.
This year, Montreal has 957 emergency beds for homeless men, women and youth, an increase of 32 over last year.
