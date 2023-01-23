Electronic logging device to be mandatory on heavy vehicles in Quebec as of April 30

As of April 30, an electronic logging device (DCE) will be mandatory in heavy vehicles in Quebec, which will make it possible to record work and rest hours.

Transport and Sustainable Mobility Minister Geneviève Guilbault believes that the use of this device will help reduce the risk of driver fatigue, which will contribute to better safety on Quebec's roads.

The electronic logging device is a device connected to the vehicle's engine, which automatically records all information related to the driving and resting hours of heavy vehicle drivers. Its use has been mandatory since Jan. 1 in several Canadian provinces and territories.

The requirement for its installation follows amendments to the Heavy Vehicle Drivers' Hours of Drive and Rest Regulations. The government reports that the installation of the DCE will help level the playing field for North American transportation companies.

The regulations require truck drivers to keep their daily logs for the past 14 days at all times, and in the workplace, the logs must be kept on file for a minimum of six months.