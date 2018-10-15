

More than 16,000 homes and businesses in Montreal lost power Monday morning.

Most of the failures are in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, where the lights went out at 6:08 a.m. because of equipment failure.

Hydro-Quebec does not yet know when power will be restored for all, although some people are expected to get electricity back by mid-morning.

Several customers on Verville St. were scheduled to lose power for most of the day on Monday because of work planned in the area.