Featured Video
Electricity failure in Montreal affects thousands
A map of Hydro Quebec failures in Montreal on Monday Oct. 15, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 8:50AM EDT
More than 16,000 homes and businesses in Montreal lost power Monday morning.
Most of the failures are in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, where the lights went out at 6:08 a.m. because of equipment failure.
Hydro-Quebec does not yet know when power will be restored for all, although some people are expected to get electricity back by mid-morning.
Several customers on Verville St. were scheduled to lose power for most of the day on Monday because of work planned in the area.
Latest Montreal News
- Unions, anti-poverty groups call on CAQ government to hike minimum wage
- Man shot through doorway and killed in NDG
- Woman hit by driver at Guy and Notre Dame
- End of the line for STM memorabilia as thousands line up for transit system garage sale
- A goodbye for some is opportunity for others as work continues on St-Hubert Plaza