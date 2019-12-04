QUEBEC CITY -- François Legault is determined to set Hydro rates before the end of the year – and said on Wednesday he'll invoke closure if he has to.

Legault said he's determined to pass Bill 34 on electricity rates before Jan. 1, 2020; the parliamentary session at the National Assembly ends this Friday.

The premier denounced the slow progress on Bill 34 on Wednesday, saying that MNAs spent more than 100 hours studying only two articles in the bill. He said he calculated that MNAs spend 43 per cent more time in parliamentary committee studying bills than in the Liberal era.

Bill 34 would return $500 million to Hydro-Québec customers, freeze electricity rates in 2020 and then tie them to inflation as early as 2021.