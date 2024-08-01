Electric moped owners shocked at sudden rule change banning them in Quebec

Many who ride uncertified mopeds and motorbikes were shocked by the Quebec auto insurance board's sudden decision to ban the popular vehicles.

Some retailers were left with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in their showrooms that may be sitting for some time, while private owners flocked to Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji, and other resale sites to try and get something for their now far less valuable vehicles.

Michael Fontaine bought a used Gio Royale e-moped for $1,400 in May. After seeing news on Tuesday that it was now banned, he listed the bike for $600 on Facebook Marketplace on Wednesday night.

"This is a total shock for me," he said.

Fontaine works at UPS Lachine and said it was an "absolute enjoyment" to have an e-moped for his commute.

"I'm really bummed," he said. "They could have given a warning period like with new gas cars. They still have 11 years' notice. We did not even get a day."

He said it will now take him an hour and a half to commute to work via bus and metro, a trip that used to take 30 minutes on his scooter. On Thursday, he debated risking the $300-$600 ticket to take the bike to work or hop on the long ride on public transit.

Similar deals for scooters and mopeds are popping up on Marketplace, with users posting "used-like new" bikes at low prices.

"I just learned it will no longer be allowed on the bike paths," wrote one seller in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, selling a Gio moped for $600 that retails for well over $1,000.

What do we do now?

Electric Mobility Canada's (EMC) mission is to support the electric vehicle industry in Canada, including micro-mobility vehicles such as electric mopeds and motorbikes.

Senior policy director Louise Levesque said she understands the motivations behind banning the vehicles due to safety concerns but was concerned that the rule was enacted quickly without considering what users could do with their bikes.

"It would have been interesting to look at the problem and see if there are certain vehicles that could be exempted," she said. "The people that are using these are using [them] for a reason and if they're using these scooters then they're not in cars."

The EMC is concerned that the SAAQ is throwing away the baby with the bathwater and may have benefitted from a more extended analysis of the users.

The SAAQ said owners can still use the vehicles, but not on public roads, bike paths or sidewalks.

The auto insurance agency said police can give a ticket to a rider if the vehicle matches one of the following:

The presence of an assembly of tires and wheels that looks like that of a motorbike or moped;

The presence of footrests or a platform for the driver's feet;

The presence of bodywork covering part or all of the frame and a seat that is not height-adjustable;

The presence of an engine capable of reaching a speed of more than 32 km/h or with a rated power of more than 500 watts.

Montreal police have not responded to a request for an interview on the issue.