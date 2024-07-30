Quebec bans uncertified mopeds and motorbikes from bike paths, sidewalks and roads

Quebec's auto insurance board (SAAQ) announced on Tuesday that riders on uncertified mopeds and motorbikes travelling on bike paths, sidewalks or public roads will be fined.

"Over the past few years, a multitude of vehicles that look like mopeds or motorbikes have appeared on the market and are being used on roads, bicycle paths and sidewalks," the SAAQ said in a news release. "These vehicles pose a safety risk to vulnerable users of sidewalks and cycle lanes because of their high weight and speed. What's more, they are not safety certified to current standards."

Many food and delivery drivers use these types of bikes.

Rachid Farissi owns Zoomride and has upwards of $180,000 worth of inventory that is now illegal in Quebec.

"Well, it's a big impact because we were already suffering or after COVID, the economic crisis and the inflation crisis," he said.

The ban includes unregistered vehicles with footrests, vehicles with tires that have the appearance of a motorcycle and vehicles that can reach speeds higher than 32 km/h.

The SAAQ said that in fairness to those who own motorbikes or mopeds that are compliant and carry the appropriate driver's licence, the SAAQ said it must take action and ban them from public roads.

"It should be remembered that these vehicles are already banned from being sold or imported new into Quebec because they are not certified to the standards in force," the SAAQ said.

Velo Quebec program director Magali Bebronne welcomes the ban, saying that sharing the bike path with uncertified mopeds has been unsafe for cyclists.

"What these devices were doing is creating a sense of insecurity that could even deter some people from cycling and using the bike network," said Bebronne.

Fines for being caught on a moped or motorbike that "do not bear a certification mark in compliance with Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CCMVSS)" range between $300 and $600.