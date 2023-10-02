Election day: CAQ looks to hang on to hotly contested Jean-Talon riding in Quebec byelection today

Residents of the hotly contested Quebec City riding of Jean-Talon are voting in a byelection today.

Coalition Avenir Quebec's Joelle Boutin triggered the byelection when she quit politics this summer.

Premier Francois Legault went door knocking in the riding one week ago with his candidate, Marie-Anik Shoiry.

Shoiry is facing off against Pascal Paradis of the Parti Quebecois, whose party is polling second to the CAQ provincewide.

Leftist Quebec solidaire is represented by Olivier Bolduc, who finished second to Boutin in last year's general election.

The Quebec Liberals have put up Elise Avard Bernier in the riding, which was a former stronghold for the party before Boutin's byelection win in 2019.

More than one-fifth of eligible voters -- 22 per cent -- cast early ballots on Sept. 24-25.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec holds 89 seats in the 125-seat legislature, followed by the Liberals at 19, Quebec solidaire with 12 and the PQ with three. There is one Independent member.