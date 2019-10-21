Election 2019 live: Bloc surges, NDP collapses, Bernier loses
Federal party leaders Green Party leader Elizabeth May, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Staff, CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 6:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 11:27PM EDT
The polls in Quebec are now closed, and CTV News Montreal journalists are reporting live on how Montrealers and Quebecers voted in the 2019 federal election.
Follow their coverage in the live blog below throughout election night. (The latest content will appear at the top of the blog).
You can also find all of CTV News's coverage of election night here.
Latest Montreal News
- Election 2019 live: Bloc surges, NDP collapses, Bernier loses
- Bloc Quebecois to regain party status with strong comeback
- Maxime Bernier loses his seat in Beauce, says party will fight on
- Justin Trudeau re-elected in Montreal riding of Papineau
- Yves-Francois Blanchet elected in Beloeil-Chambly as Bloc surges in Quebec