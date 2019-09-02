Featured Video
Elderly man stabbed and in serious condition
Montreal Police are questioning a 70-year-old man involved in a stabbing of an 81-year-old man, who is in hospital.
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 3:42PM EDT
An 81-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Villeray Monday morning.
Police responded to a call to the scene of an altercation on Bordeau St. and Jean-Talon at around 8 a.m.
The victim was in an altercation with another elderly man.
Police officers are questioning a 70-year-old man, but cannot say if he will face charges.