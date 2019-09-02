

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





An 81-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Villeray Monday morning.

Police responded to a call to the scene of an altercation on Bordeau St. and Jean-Talon at around 8 a.m.

The victim was in an altercation with another elderly man.

Police officers are questioning a 70-year-old man, but cannot say if he will face charges.