MONTREAL -- An eyewitness described “pure chaos” outside a Montreal polling station where a vehicle struck eight people Monday afternoon.

“I saw two people just absolutely, like, blown over by a car with with head injuries,” Chris Bertschmann, who was in line to vote at the time of collision, told CJAD 800.

The collision happened outside the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St. at around 5 p.m.

Police say they received several 911 calls and that so far it appears the collision was accidental.

“My wife and I are lucky because (the car was) accelerating towards us and the people in front of us just got mowed down," Bertschmann said. "We’re shaken up.”

Bertschmann said he saw the driver head towards him and ran away to avoid being hit.

Four men, three women and one four-year-old child were sent to hospital, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old woman, was also there to vote, according to police. She was detained and is being questioned by police.

Susan Sepentgis lives nearby and went to the scene after hearing a flurry of police sirens in the area.

"It looked bad. It was devastating. They looked pretty bad, pretty injured," she told CTV News. "There (were) people running, the cops were running, the ambulance guys were running. It was pretty hectic."

An Elections Canada spokesperson said the polling station was closed for approximately one hour due to the collision and has since reopened to voters.

Polls close in Quebec at 9:30 p.m. ET.

With files from Andrew Brennan