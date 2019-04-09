

CTV Montreal





The town council of Potton, in the Eastern Townships, has ordered three dogs that attacked a woman in March to be euthanized.

The dogs ran out of a house and attacked a 55-year-old woman jogging down the road in March.

She was taken to hospital with serious wounds and remains in a medically-induced coma.

The Eastern Townships Society for the Protection of Animals evaluated the three dogs and determined they were abnormally aggressive and were too dangerous to be returned to their owner.

The owner of the dogs, Alan Barnes, informed authorities that he did not object to the dogs being euthanized.

On Monday, Potton mayor Jacques Marcoux and the town's six councillors all voted in favour of having the dogs put down.