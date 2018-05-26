

The Canadian Press





The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) will be traveling across Quebec with a simulator to help citizens feel the effects of an earthquake.

During various events leading up to June 10, the organization will deploy the "Seismobile" in Quebec City, Laval, Gatineau and Montreal.

The simulator allows you to experience the seismic shock of a quake measuring magnitude 7 on the Richter scale for 30 seconds.

Through this experience, they hope to help Quebecers prepare for a major earthquake by identifying the signs and learning the appropriate emergency measures.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada pointed out that 450 earthquakes are recorded every year in eastern Canada.

The probability that a strong earthquake will hit Quebec does exist. The consequences of a large magnitude earthquake would be very significant, both in terms of human and financial loss, they said.

The Séismobile will be at the Quebec World Game Festival this weekend, and will be giving demonstrations next Saturday and Sunday at the Laval Firefighters' Day.

On June 9, it will go to Gatineau, and on June 10, Montrealers can feel the trembling at MURAL Festival.