Early morning Highway 15 accident injures two, causes major traffic
Two were seriously injured in an early morning accident on Highway 15 / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- Two people were seriously injured in an accident on Montreal’s Decarie Expressway early Thursday morning.
Both were in a car that crashed into the back of a large truck near Plamondon St. for a reason that remains unknown to police. Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction.
At 4:10 a.m., Transports Quebec announced the closure of the northbound side of the highway from Cote-Saint-Luc Rd. to Jean-Talon St. for an undetermined period.
The closure caused significant traffic on Highway 15, south of the Turcot Interchange, as well as on the roads near the Côte-Saint-Luc Rd. exit, where drivers were directed instead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.