MONTREAL -- Two people were seriously injured in an accident on Montreal’s Decarie Expressway early Thursday morning.

Both were in a car that crashed into the back of a large truck near Plamondon St. for a reason that remains unknown to police. Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

At 4:10 a.m., Transports Quebec announced the closure of the northbound side of the highway from Cote-Saint-Luc Rd. to Jean-Talon St. for an undetermined period.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash on Highway 15 near exit Jean Talon. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/WCjjlybw8E — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) August 13, 2020

The closure caused significant traffic on Highway 15, south of the Turcot Interchange, as well as on the roads near the Côte-Saint-Luc Rd. exit, where drivers were directed instead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.