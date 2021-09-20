MONTREAL -- Early election results have the Liberals leading in Quebec after a race dominated by frequent appeals to Quebec nationalism.

Shortly after 11 p.m., about 90 minutes after polls closed, the Liberals were elected or leading in 36 ridings in the province, while the Bloc was elected or leading in 29.

The Liberals, who are projected to win the most seats across the country, had entered the election with 35 seats in the province, compared with 32 for the Bloc.

The Conservatives, who had 10 Quebec seats going into the election and received a boost from Quebec Premier Francois Legault during the campaign, were elected or leading in 11 ridings.

The NDP, which entered the election with one seat in the province, was elected or leading in two ridings.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier lost in his riding of Beauce to the Conservative incumbent, Richard Lehoux, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet were re-elected in their Quebec ridings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.