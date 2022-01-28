Advertisement
Drugs, cash and guns seized in Montreal and alleged 'active' drug trafficker charged
Published Friday, January 28, 2022 2:33PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 28, 2022 2:45PM EST
The Montreal police (SPVM) organized crime squad arrested a 29-year-old man on drug trafficking and firearms charges.
The SPVM said in a release that officers arrested Tevin Reid on the corner of Cordner and Senkus streets in Montreal's LaSalle borough on Wednesday.
Police say Reid was active in the NDG borough and Cote-Saint-Luc suburb.
Officers seized cash, drugs -- including crack cocaine, heroin and crystal meth -- and three 9 mm. handguns at his residence.
Reid appeared in court on Thursday and faces several firearms possession and drug trafficking stories, police say.