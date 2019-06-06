

CTV Montreal Staff





A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon after he fell off his jetski in Aylmer Lake.

According to the Sureté du Quebec, the 21-year-old man was working on his watercraft when he fell into the water without a life vest.

Rescuers were able to pull him to dry land and paramedics rushed him to hospital where his death was confirmed.

He has been identified as Tommy Couture, originally from Stratford.