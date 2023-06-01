Driver targeted by gunfire in northeast Montreal; no injuries

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a driver was the target of gunshots fired from another car late Wednesday evening in the Anjou borough.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was not injured.

Around 2:50 a.m. Thursday, SPVM officers were notified by Laval police that the man targeted by gunfire had gone to Laval.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Baldwin Street and Métropolitain Boulevard.

Police believe that, after opening fire, the assailants fled their vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 1, 2023.