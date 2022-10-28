Driver facing assault charge after he may have intentionally struck pedestrian, police say

A driver is expected to be charged with assault with a weapon after police say he may have intentionally struck a pedestrian with his car in Lachine Friday afternoon.

The 41-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck around noon in what appeared to be a "conflict" near the intersection of St-Jacques Street and St-Pierre Avenue, said Raphael Bergeron, a spokesperson for the Montreal Police Service.

The pedestrian suffered serious head trauma and was rushed to hospital where he's clinging to life, according to Bergeron.

The suspect vehicle was not at the scene of the collision when officers arrived, but police say it was later found in an alley near the location of the incident.

Bergeron said the suspect, a 42-year-old man, turned himself into a local police station not long after the collision and said he was the driver of the vehicle.

The man was scheduled to meet with investigators Friday evening and is expected to appear in court, possibly on Saturday, to face the assault charge.

Police said the victim and the suspect "likely knew each other."