Driver facing assault charge after he may have intentionally struck pedestrian, police say

DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades

A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday.

  • Apartment building without heat has Windsor, Ont. senior scared

    A senior says he’s scared for his health as his apartment remains without heat while temperatures continue to drop. 65-year-old Peter Werner has lived inside the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue for about two years, but so far this fall, no heat has come on in his or any of the other units in the building — leading to some very cold nights.

    65-year-old Peter Werner gets emotional as he details his fears around having to live without heat at his Windsor, Ont. apartment building. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

  • Local officials make pitch to turn Ojibway lands into national park

    Windsor’s Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis appeared before a federal committee on behalf of the city Friday to discuss the proposed creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park. The committee is studying Windsor West MP Brian Masse’s private members Bill C-248, an act to amend the Canada National Parks Act to make way for the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada.

