

The Canadian Press





A 44-year-old Transport Ministry worker was killed and seven others injured when a car struck them in Montreal’s west end on Friday night.

Of the injured, five were seriously hurt, though officials said their lives are not in danger. The other two were treated for nervous shock.

The accident happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 20 West near the exit to the 520 West. The right lane had been closed for road work, with signage and protective vehicles put in place.

A van and SUV collided in the centre lane and the SUV veered into the group of workers.

The driver of the van, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for impaired driving causing death injury.

The SUV driver was hospitalized for minor injuries.

In a statement, Quebec Transport Minister Andre Fortin expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the killed worker.

"The safety of workers is a priority for the government and we must all be very vigilant around roadworks," he said.