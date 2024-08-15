Driver clocked doing 205 KM/H on Montreal's West Island, picks up $2K ticket

MONTREAL
    The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City on February 29, 2024.
    A 23-year-old man is looking at almost $2,000 in fines after he was clocked going over 200 KM/H in a 100 KM/H zone on Montreal's West Island.

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) report that officers out of the Vaudreuil-Dorion station intercepted the man going 205 KM/H on Aug. 8 in Beaconsfield.

    The driver was given a $1,976 ticket along with 24 demerit points. His driver's license was also suspended for a week.

    Police say that speeding is one of the leading causes of death in Quebec.

    A 2023 SQ report found that 31 per cent of the 240 fatal collisions in 2023 were caused by reckless driving or speeding. 

