Driver, 23, busted going more than 170 km/h on Highway 40
Published Sunday, April 5, 2020 10:54AM EDT
(photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)
MONTREAL -- A young driver has had his licence suspended for seven days and will have to pay a hefty fine after he got busted driving at more than 170 km/h on Highway 40 in Quebec City.
The 23-year-old driver was stopped by Quebec provincial police at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, on the eastbound side of the Félix-Leclerc Highway, where the speed limit is 100 km/h.
The driver, who lives in East Broughton, in the Asbestos region in Chaudière-Appalaches, has had his driver's licence suspended for a week and will also have to pay a fine of $1,383. He loses 14 demerit points.
- The Canadian Press contributed to this report