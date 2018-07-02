

The Canadian Press





Two car passengers were injured in Lachine after a drive-by shooting on Sunday night.

The shots came from another moving vehicle.

The victims, a 27-year old man and 17-year old teenager, transported themselves to the hospital.

Their injuries are not life threatening.

The two vehicles were driving close to one another on Highway 20, near the intersection of 1st Avenue, when the incident occurred, at around 11:30 p.m .

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras, however the 27-year old man is refusing to cooperate with the police.

There are no suspects.