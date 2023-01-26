Drainville outlines seven priorities to improve Quebec's education system

LAVAL, Que. -

The Legault government is not yet sure what it will do to improve the dismal results of French-language students, but it presented a list of seven priorities Thursday to improve schools.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville's 'game plan' comes in the wake of the release of sharply declining pass rates for the Secondary V French test in 2022.

At a news conference Thursday morning in Laval as part of the caucus of elected CAQ representatives, Drainville said he wants to add a second adult in the classroom, that is to say educators in daycare, to assist teachers.

However, he was not yet ready to unveil his solutions for improving learning and success in French. He said he was currently working on solutions.

Among other priorities, the minister said he wants to upgrade vocational training and shorten teacher training to address labour shortages.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 26, 2023