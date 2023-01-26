Drainville outlines seven priorities to improve Quebec's education system

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville responds to the Opposition, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville responds to the Opposition, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon