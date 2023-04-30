Quebec Solidaire proposes plan to fight sexual violence in schools

Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing new legislation with the aim to prevent and fight against sexual violence in schools.

While a framework prevention law has existed for CEGEPs and universities since 2017, primary and secondary schools had been left out.

Quebec Solidaire held a news conference Sunday to outline their plan, which has garnered support from the Quebec Liberal Party and the Parti Quebecois. The bill was first presented Thursday by QS MNA Ruba Ghazal, following a request from La voix des jeunes compte, a collective of young people with a mandate to fight sexual violence in schools.

Bill 397 calls for the adoption of a policy to prevent and combat sexual violence in all institutions, from preschool to high school, including vocational training and adult education centers.

The policy, as described, must include prevention and awareness measures, mandatory annual trainings for management and staff, and a detailed complaint process, among other things.

The presence of sexual violence services or a sexual violence contact person would also be required in all schools.

Advocacy groups have been calling for framework legislation for five years.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Sunday, April 30, 2023