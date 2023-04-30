Quebec Solidaire proposes plan to fight sexual violence in schools

Quebec Solidaire education critic Ruba Ghazal questions the government on teacher’s bonuses, at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Solidaire education critic Ruba Ghazal questions the government on teacher’s bonuses, at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon