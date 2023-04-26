School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students

The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.

The incident happened at École des Grands-Vents in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, an off-island suburb near Montreal.

"Clearly, the bond of trust has been broken between parents and the school. We have a responsibility to restore the climate to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff," said Nathalie Joannette, chair of the Mille-Îles School Service Centre (CSSMI), in a statement on Wednesday.

"At the same time, administrative and police investigations are underway and must be carried out under optimal conditions. In this context, and without putting anyone on trial, it seems appropriate to make changes quickly. The new principal chosen has the experience and hindsight necessary to manage the school and restore trust with parents and students," she said.

Lyson Dompierre will take over from Eric Campeau as head of the school for an indefinite period.

Late Wednesday morning, the CSSMI indicated it would not give any interviews on its decision, which was communicated by e-mail to parents of students at the school.

"The investigations are ongoing, and all necessary efforts are being made to restore a healthy and trusting climate at the school,'" said communications advisor Melanie Poirier.

The Syndicat de l'enseignement des Basses-Laurentides, which has represented the suspended teacher since Monday, did not respond to The Canadian Press' call.

Questioned by reporters at the National Assembly, Education Minister Bernard Drainville also remained silent on the CSSMI's decision to replace the principal.

The CSSMI said a psychological support team has been at the school since Tuesday to help students and staff after compromising recordings of the teacher, who has 25 years of experience, were broadcast in the media.

INVESTIGATIONS

The CSSMI has launched an investigation into the matter. Another is being conducted by the municipal police department after allegations of physical violence were made against the teacher.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault called it appalling to hear the teacher screaming on the tape. Like his education minister, Bernard Drainville, he was pleased to see the teacher suspended and that investigations have been launched.

In question period at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Liberal Education Critic Marwah Rizqy said she had information that "the school service centre, the lawyer and human resources have known about the verbal abuse and assault since January."

"This unfortunate situation demonstrates the importance of reporting violent behaviour," the school service centre noted Wednesday, highlighting a complaint process on its website.

"The safety and well-being of children is our priority," the organization reiterated in its release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2023.