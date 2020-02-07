Dozens of vehicles wrecked in pileup on Highway 20
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 5:24PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 7, 2020 8:03PM EST
A vehicle pile up on Highway 20 blocked the road around rush hour. SOURCE Shanie Potvin
MONTREAL -- Highway 20 West near Saint-Hyacinthe was blocked at rush hour Friday and into the night after a massive vehicle pileup that included semi trailers and a Surete du Quebec squad car.
SQ spokesperson Aurélie Guindon said the road remained blocked at 5 p.m. and around 70 vehicles were impacted in a variety of ways. There was at least three injuries but no fatalities.
Motorists are advised to avoid the road if possible and remain cautious while driving in the treacherous winter conditions.
The SQ operation remained in effect Friday evening.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
RELATED IMAGES