Montreal

    • Dozens gather for pro-Palestine rally in Montreal

    Dozens of people gathered in downtown Montreal Sunday for a pro-Palestinian rally.

    They say they are marching in response to the recent attacks by Hamas and condemning the United State's backing of Israel.

    The group gathered at Place du Canada before marching eastward to the U.S. Consulate.

    They say the recent violence in the region shows how dire the situation has become.

