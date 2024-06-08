Downtown Montreal restaurant told to close packed terrasse on Grand Prix Friday night
On the busiest Friday night of the year, in the centre of the F1 Grand Prix action in downtown Montreal, a restaurant was told to kick customers off its terrasse and close it down.
In a tear-filled post on Instagram, Groupe Ferreira director of operations Sandra Ferreira explained how members of the Montreal fire department (SIM) told her that the Ferreira Café terrasse on Peel Street was not up to code and had to be emptied and closed or the whole restaurant would be shut down.
"They wait until Friday at 9 p.m. of the Grand Prix to come, while we have a full restaurant and, in front of everyone, they ask us to make everyone leave the terrasse," said Ferreira. "Like we’re 9 p.m. and jam-packed."
She said she was able to find and produce permits for her ventilation system and emails saying the terrasse was authorized but that fire department officials told her she had to either close the terrasse or the restaurant.
She said in her video that the cafe and other restaurants and bars have been working for months to have a Grand Prix event on Peel Street, but that with construction on Ste. Catherine Street and Peel, "it too months to get special permission to get our terrasses on Peel."
"Eventually, after speaking with many officials, the city told us we are ok," she said. "I find this so cruel to have waited two or three weeks to have come to tell me this while the restaurant is full."
Montreal opposition party Ensemble Montreal councillor Abdelhaq Sari was quick to criticize Mayor Valerie Plante's leadership in her own borough - Ville-Marie.
"Where is the consultation with all the stakeholders that the mayor is talking about?" he wrote on X.
More to come.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Heavy fighting in Gaza near Israeli hostage rescue, at least 94 Palestinians killed
Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza amid the military's heavy air and ground assault. At least 94 dead Palestinians, including children, were brought to local hospitals, a health official said.
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for missing Irish Guards final rehearsal before king's parade
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Florida authorities warn of shark dangers along Gulf Coast beaches after 3 people are attacked
Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida's Gulf Coast, where three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
A real nut case: Cold Stone Creamery faces suit over lack of real pistachios in pistachio ice cream
A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island woman's class action lawsuit that claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavours that "do not contain their represented ingredients."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson Airport is holding a large-scale explosion drill tonight. Here's what to expect
More than a hundred volunteers will join emergency officials at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday night to act out a large-scale explosion drill meant to put the airport's emergency responses to the test.
-
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
-
2 arrested as part of historical human trafficking investigation in Toronto
Police have arrested two individuals in Toronto as part of an investigation into human trafficking allegations dating back to 2013.
Ottawa
-
CHEO TELETHON
CHEO TELETHON The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
-
'We're having fun': The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ back this Saturday
The 32nd annual CHEO BBQ is underway this Saturday to raise funds for the city’s children’s hospital.
-
Here's how your support is helping CHEO
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) has recently opened a second intensive care unit to help more children get the care they need and its critical care director says your support is needed.
Atlantic
-
Volunteers to dish out free hot meals from new canteen truck in Glace Bay, N.S.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
-
N.B. intervention; province seeks intervener status in S.K. Parents' Bill of Rights court case
A move by the Higgs government to join Alberta in applying for intervener status in Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights Court of Appeals case is being met with skepticism by at least one New Brunswick MLA.
-
East Coast Comic Expo welcomes thousands to Moncton
The East Coast Comic Expo is at the Moncton Coliseum Friday and Saturday offering over 50 vendors and 100 artists.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
London
-
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
-
St. Thomas teen assaults stranger at festival: STPS
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
-
Grey Bruce Public Health issues alert after string of overdoses
Following a rash of recent overdoses, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has issued a drug poisoning alert.
Kitchener
-
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
-
Viral video sparks debate about shopping cart etiquette
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
-
Kitchener to track visitor movement at Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has a vision for the future of Victoria Park, but they need more data.
Windsor
-
Windsor booster and long-time business-owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
-
CKPS K9 tracks down break-in suspects in Wallaceburg
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.
-
New expanded hours coming to Adventure Bay this summer
The City of Windsor has announced expanded hours for Adventure Bay Family Water Park.
Barrie
-
Vehicle stolen from Barrie home recovered
An arrest has been made in connection to a pickup truck stolen from a Barrie home this week that contained a wheelchair for a two-legged dog.
-
Pedestrian struck by transport, OPP investigating driver for failing to remain at scene
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a white transport truck in Bolton.
-
Collingwood native to compete in prestigious motorcycle race
Ben Young will compete at this year's Suzuka 8 Hours event in Suzuka, Japan, a race that is considered to be the premier event on the Endurance World Championship (EWC) calendar.
Vancouver
-
District issues warning after bear swipes at people walking dog in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is warning residents and visitors after a black bear charged and swatted at two people walking their dog Thursday afternoon.
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
-
NHL's top draft prospect, North Vancouver's Macklin Celebrini in no rush to turn pro
Macklin Celebrini has a pretty good idea his NHL future rests with the San Jose Sharks, who hold the first pick in the draft.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
-
Roaming peahen spends 3 days in B.C. pub after befriending neighbourhood family
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
-
Former astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash off B.C. coast
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
Winnipeg
-
Man in critical condition after being hit by train: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
-
'Nothing like a festival': A look at the events that will be taking over Manitoba communities this summer
It's that time of year again when communities around the province are gearing up for different festivals, fairs and summer events.
-
WATCH
WATCH 'A bit of a bait-and-switch': Air passenger advocate criticizes WestJet's UltraBasic fare
WestJet's new fare option is not taking off with an air passenger rights advocate.
Calgary
-
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
-
First-degree murder charge for 17-year-old in fatal Forest Lawn stabbing
A teenager has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a Forest Lawn teenager on Thursday.
-
Calgary charity distributes water to Bowness residents after water main break disrupts community
One Calgary charitable organization has already stepped up to help in Bowness, where a major water main break took place Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes part of Highway 49 near Valleyview
A serious crash on Highway 49 north of Valleyview affected traffic in the area for several hours on Saturday morning.
-
Windy weather in Edmonton a boon for some while others wait for better days to blow in
June has proved to be a blustery month so far, and Friday's 50-kilometre-per-hour breeze fit right in.
-
Oilers plan to stick to so-far successful script for start of Stanley Cup Final
They're focusing on what got them to this point: the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers' head coach talked about it on Friday at media day in Florida as did top-liners and role players.
Regina
-
Regina German Club A/C unit destroyed, management believes it was dismantled for metals
Staff members at the Regina German Club are still in disbelief after their new A/C unit was destroyed.
-
Province to bring more nurse practitioners to rural Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that it’s exceeding its initial goal by offering 27 new permanent nurse practitioners (NP) in rural and remote areas.
-
June Days celebrates Yorkton's diverse community
Yorkton's multicultural June Days has returned for its third consecutive year. The event kicked off on Thursday, opening with Indigenous and Jamaican cultures.
Saskatoon
-
One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
-
Province to bring more nurse practitioners to rural Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that it’s exceeding its initial goal by offering 27 new permanent nurse practitioners (NP) in rural and remote areas.
-
Judge rules evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case is admissible
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.