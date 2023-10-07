Downtown Montreal reaches 100 millimetres of rain as warnings persist

Rain drenched much of Quebec on Saturday, leading to minor flooding that partially submerged several roadways and seeped into some basements, says a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Since precipitation began Friday evening, Julien Chartrand says one hundred millimetres of rain have fallen on downtown Montreal and more is on the way.

Just south of the city on Saturday, the weather station at the St-Hubert Airport in Longueuil, Que. recorded the province's highest rainfall total of the day: 116 millimetres.

Rainfall warnings remain in place across much of southern Quebec, from the region north of Ottawa to areas along the St. Lawrence River northeast of Quebec City.

Environment Canada has said that another 30 to 40 millimetres of rain could come down on areas south of Montreal by Sunday morning.

Chartrand says, less, between 20 and 30 millimetres, is expected in Montreal, itself, potentially bringing its Thanksgiving weekend rainfall total to between 120 and 140 millimetres,

In regions north of the St. Lawrence and Ottawa Rivers, the weather agency is forecasting between 40 and 70 millimetres will fall through Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall warnings for Quebec City and the region to its east across the St. Lawrence call for up to 50 millimetres by Sunday evening.

Greater totals, between 80 and 120 millimetres — and up to 150 millimetres in localized areas — are possible northeast of the Quebec capital through Sunday, Environment Canada says.