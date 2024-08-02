Dorval businesses shocked to get fines for longstanding shipping containers
Many businesses in Dorval's industrial sector have shipping containers in their yards. They are mostly used for storage and have caused no problems -- until now.
"He [a city inspector] gave us a ticket for $1,326," said Kosta Tufenkdjian from Chassis Carrosserie Dorval Inc.
This week, City of Dorval inspectors issued fines to several businesses for storing containers on their property. It's in accordance with an already existing vehicle storage bylaw entrepreneurs say has never been enforced.
"If no new law, then…why you telling me to move the container?" said Dilbag Singh from Dil signs.
Renovco president Walter Assi says inspectors came in the spring to warn businesses in violation, and they were given 10 days to move them. However, Assi says he can't get rid of them because he uses them at major work sites.
"The reason we bought a property in an industrial zone is because we figured we can have a container like this on our yard that we can use back and forth," said Assi.
Business owners say inspectors said containers must be on wheels and not on the ground.
"If his whole thing is that it's an eyesore from the street, if I'm putting it four or five feet higher in the air it's going to make it more of an eyesore," said Tufenkdjian.
Business owners are also quick to note that Dorval has similar shipping containers on its property.
"If they want to do something, I think they should lead by example first, clean up their lot," said Assi.
The City of Dorval declined CTV News' interview request.
In a statement, it said: "The containers on Dorval property are there on a temporary basis only," adding, "the City of Dorval is simply applying its regulations and bylaws in force."
Assi says Dorval's mayor was supposed to visit, but he never did and adds he hasn't heard from him since.
"You know this is back July 24, still crickets, no answer," said Assi.
Assi says he's hired a lawyer and has no plans to move his containers.
